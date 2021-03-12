Jimmy Buffett and Tedeschi Trucks Band Join Music Platform nugs.net to Offer Virtual Concerts

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs.net has evolved into the leading live music platform for the largest touring artists in the world. Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Jack White, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many others distribute recordings of every concert they play through nugs.net. During the pandemic, the platform has developed into a modern champion of live entertainment, connecting artists and their fans from a distance.

Most recently, Jimmy Buffett kicked off a new livestream series, the Nothin’ But Time Virtual Tour. The shows are free to watch and the content spans his career from 1993 to 2019. These performances highlight some of the best from the Jimmy Buffett archives with never-before-seen footage. The series started on nugs.net on March 6, and a new concert will air every week through May 8th. Audio and video on-demand from each performance will become available to nugs.net subscribers after each airing. The next show airs Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Other acts like Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, have virtually welcomed viewers into their home, performing intimate sets for their fans. The platform allows the band to showcase various configurations of the ensemble from an intimate vantage point most fans could never otherwise experience.. Tedeschi Trucks Band partnered with nugs.net to produce newly filmed, up-close and personal home performances—a second-best for both the band and their fans after a year off the road.

They opened the series with their band as a quartet—with Derek and Susan joined by TTB’s bassist Brandon Boone and drummer Tyler Greenwell. Episode two saw the addition of TTB members Gabe Dixon on keys and vocals along with Mike Mattison on vocals and guitar as the sextet delivered a sizzling full set with three sparkling debuts. The third installment, perhaps the most affecting so far, stripped the lineup back to a dynamic duo, with just Derek and Susan. From their home studio the pair played a variety of acoustic and electric guitars, offered detailed song introductions, including a heartfelt remembrance of Kofi Burbridge, the band’s late multi-instrumentalist, during “Strengthen What Remains.” Their soulful performance of “When Will I Begin” provided viewers, once again with the unique atmosphere of a “living room” performance.

Currently, TTB only have two nights left of their six-part series, The Fireside Sessions. But all previous episodes of the highly successful series are available on-demand, with a full six-night subscription. Each episode was captured in stunning 4K detail by 7Cinematics, an award-winning crew of concert filmmakers, with audio recorded, mixed and mastered by TTB’s engineer Bobby Tis. Audio from each session is available in an mp3 bundle or separately for purchase in all additional formats. After each initial 8pm broadcast, episodes are also available for on-demand viewing for a 48-hour period.

In 2020, Tedeschi Trucks Band raised over $100,000 to benefit charities including Music Health Alliance, NAACP, Sweet Relief, Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen via their free Swamp Family TV webcast series. Beyond purchasing the Fireside Sessions, fans can also donate here.

View tickets and more information about Tedeschi Trucks Band’s series, here. The platform—nugs.net—offers live streams, downloads, CDs, Video on Demand, and the only streaming service dedicated to live music, delivering exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. nugs.net is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Sonos, BluOS, and Desktop. A free 30-day trial is available. Visit nugs.net or get the app at nugs.net/app.