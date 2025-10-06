Oasis Member Taking a “Planned Break” From Reunion Tour Amid Cancer Treatment

Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs is stepping away from Oasis’ reunion tour. The guitarist, who co-founded the rock band in 1991, announced the “planned break” on X.

“Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Arthurs, 60, revealed. “The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.”

“Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care,” he continued, “so l’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney.”

Arthurs noted that he’s “really sad to be missing these shows,” but noted that he’s “feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America.”

The guitarist ended his post with a message for Oasis fans, writing, ” Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and l’ll see you back onstage with the band in November.”

The social media post marked the first time Arthurs shared his latest cancer diagnosis. He battled tonsil cancer back in 2022. Speaking to Radio X the following year, Arthurs said he received the “all clear” three months after he completed treatment.

Oasis’ Reunion Tour

Oasis famously called it quits in 2009 after an argument between brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher. The ongoing sibling feud left fans sure that a reunion would never happen, but, in 2024, Oasis shocked fans by announcing a new tour. The Live ’25 Tour kicked off the following year.

As for how the reunion came to be, the Gallaghers shared a rare peak behind the curtain at the first stop of the tour. “On guitar, if it wasn’t for him, none of this would have happened,” Noel told the crowd in Cardiff of Arthurs.

The following month, Noel opened up to talkSport’s Andy Goldstein about how being back on tour has been “an amazing thing.”

“Liam’s smashing it. I’m proud of him,” Noel said. “Having fronted a band for 16 years, I know how difficult that is. I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it; it’s not in my nature. But I’ve got to say, man, I kind of look around and I think… good for you, mate. You know, he’s he’s been amazing.”

