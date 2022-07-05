Olivia Rodrigo Covers Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 Hit “Torn” at Local Dive Bar

Olivia Rodrigo kept the show going after her sold-out O2 Arena concert in Manchester, England on July 3, when she hit a local bar and gave an impromptu performance of Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit “Torn.”

Currently on the last leg of her U.K. and Ireland tour in support of her debut album Sour, Rodrigo asked the owner of the Bunny Jackson’s Juke Joint in Manchester if she could sing along with their house band before jumping into her own rendition of the song.

Originally written and recorded by Los Angeles band Ednaswap, “Torn” was later released Imbruglia and became a hit. Released on the Australian artist’s 1997 debut Left of the Middle, the song peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. charts.

Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set. pic.twitter.com/mpMbpkRlLq — OJB (@Oliver_james) July 4, 2022

Following her “Torn” performance, the local dive bar shared a video of Rodrigo, along with other portions of the gig that began popping up on social media from those in attendance.

“Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set,” wrote house band drummer Oliver James in a tweet following the pop star’s surprise performance.

In another tweet, James described playing with Rodrigo and how she even made some requests from the house band while she was at the bar. “They just showed up after playing the arena and her tour manager asked to jump on between our sets,” he said. “They were all very lovely. [Rodrigo] requested ‘My Own Worst Enemy’ [Lit]. Of course, we obliged. Absolutely bloody mental.”

