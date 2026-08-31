Olivia Rodrigo’s Star-Studded Finale Brings Out Stevie Nicks and Sarah McLachlan, Honors Dolly Parton, and Raises $20 Million

Hoping to use her stardom to help those in need, Olivia Rodrigo fashioned the Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival. Taking over the Great Park in California, the singer welcomed top names like Chappell Roan, Devon Again, and numerous others. With proceeds donated to numerous charitable organizations, the festival not only raised over $20 million but included a special tribute to Dolly Parton, featuring Sarah McLachlan.

As the world mourned the loss of Dolly, McLachlan and Rodrigo joined forces for a special performance of “Angel.” And when needing a definition of an angel, there was no better example than Dolly. But McLachlan’s song centered on the dangers of trying to escape the struggles of the world with drugs.

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Olivia and Sarah McLachlan dedicate “Angel” to the late Dolly Parton! pic.twitter.com/CCYbr1EumU — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) August 30, 2026

Understanding the pain that fans felt when Dolly passed away, McLachlan and Rodrigo appeared to pick the perfect song. And while “Angel” wasn’t written for Dolly, the emotional lyrics took on an entirely new meaning as the two singers celebrated a woman who spent her life lifting others.

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Olivia Rodrigo Highlights The Collective Power Of Community

That was just one of the highlights of the festival. Wanting to celebrate the end of the charity event, Rodrigo returned to the stage. But just like with McLachlan, she wasn’t alone. This time, she walked out with the legendary Nicks.

Part of the famed Fleetwood Mac, Nicks was more than a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was considered the Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. It didn’t stop there, as she was one of the greatest songwriters of all time according to Rolling Stone. And Fleetwood Mac’s album Rumours was placed on the list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time by the same publication.

Olivia Rodrigo closes out her #DaisyChainFields festival with performance of “Landslide” with Stevie Nicks.



🎥: alexabtzz/TikTok pic.twitter.com/uXeZSoYJsr — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 30, 2026

But at the Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival, Nicks had only wanted to support a good cause. And with the event raising over $20 million, “Landslide” seemed like the perfect track. But for Rodrigo, she saw the power of community as she declared, “Daisy Chain Fields is about what can happen when we come together and use our collective power to support one another.”

With the festival raising $10 million and Melinda French Gates matching the donation, Rodrigo watched her vision turn into $20 million for women around the world. With the money supporting organizations like Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, the National Women’s Law Center, and Planned Parenthood, the impact of Daisy Chain Fields was just getting started.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)