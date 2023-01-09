Olivia Rodrigo Shares a Video From the Studio: “Working On So Many New Songs”

January 8 marked two years since Olivia Rodrigo released her name-making hit “drivers license.” To celebrate the milestone, the singer shared a clip in the studio, confirming new music is indeed on the way.

The short, black-and-white video was posted to her Instagram story. In the clip, she can be seen headbanging along to some hammering piano chords alongside her producer Dan Nigro.

“Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u,” Rodrigo wrote in tandem with the video. “Thank u for everything.” See a repost of the clip below.

NEW MUSIC SOON EVERYONE UP pic.twitter.com/0oleIgRGfh — olivia rodrigo loops (@rodrigoloop) January 9, 2023

Though the clip is short, it will no doubt satiate Rodrigo’s fanbase who have been patiently waiting for new music since 2021. Over the last year, Rodrigo has mentioned that her sophomore effort was in development a number of times, but gave no indication as to when it would finally arrive.

She previously announced that she had already decided on the album’s name and had a few songs picked out for the tracklist.

In the interim between albums, Rodrigo has made a point to fete all of her musical heroes, namely Carly Simon and Alanis Morissette. Rodrigo took on Simon’s “You’re So Vain” for her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and gave a heartwarming speech at Morissette’s induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“My life was completely changed,” Rodrigo said in her speech. “Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I’d ever heard before and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since. And that voice—fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life.”

She continued, “Alanis captured the anger, the grief, and the love of the human experience better than anyone. Her songs unite people and empower people and help them heal. Alanis, you’re a trailblazer and you’ve inspired an entire generation of uncompromising, radically honest songwriting.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic