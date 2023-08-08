Megan Thee Stallion Issues Statement During Tory Lanez’s Sentencing: “He Made a Mockery of My Trauma”

On Monday (August 7), Tory Lanez was scheduled to receive his prison sentence for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having an unregistered loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharge with gross negligence in relation to his 2020 shooting of Megan The Stallion. However, due to a combination of speakers and letters brought forth by Lanez’s team, vouching for a light sentence, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford was not able to reach a decision by the end of the day.

Videos by American Songwriter

Aside from the letters in support of Lanez from the likes of fellow rapper Iggy Azalea and employees at Lanez’s current jail, the crime victim also used Monday’s sentencing hearing to make her voice heard and influence Judge Herriford. Though she was not present at the L.A. County Court, as she “struggled with whether to attend in person,” Megan Thee Stallion’s powerful statement was read by prosecutor and L.A. district attorney Kathy Ta.

“I’ve not experienced a single day of peace,” the Houston rapper wrote, according to Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff. “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.”

Megan said she struggled with whether to attend in person, and her absence should be seen as her preserving her mental well being. She said since Tory shot her, "I've not experienced a single day of piece."



"He lied to anyone that would listen," Megan said of Lanez. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023

Throughout the trial and period of time leading up to sentencing, the prosecution has continued to hammer away at Lanez’s perceived poor conduct following the shooting. Whether it be making music videos like “Cap” (2022) where he jokingly bludgeons a horse leg or allegedly pays hip-hop bloggers to spread misinformation in his favor, Lanez’s lack of remorse should be considered while sentencing him, Megan insisted.

“He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media,” she continued. “He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade… At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.”

[RELATED: Iggy Azalea Shows Support for Tory Lanez During Court Sentencing]

What Megan is referring to is Lanez’s memo to the court to be granted probation instead of prison time, insisting that “his traumatic childhood and alcoholism” require the use of therapy instead, according to Cuniff. Though a thorough opinion regarding Lanez’s status was not shared by Judge Herriford yesterday, he did mention that Lanez’s actions post-shooting are “a major aggravating factor in his sentence.”

“For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice,” Megan concluded in her statement.

The hearing will continue today at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC