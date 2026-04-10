On the Charts 50 Years Ago, Peter Frampton Scored His Only No. 1 With One of the Best-Selling Live Albums of All Time

On this day (April 10) in 1976, Peter Frampton topped the Billboard 200 with Frampton Comes Alive. It spent a total of ten weeks at the top of the chart between April and October, giving Frampton his first and only chart-topping album in the United States. More than just a chart hit, it went on to be one of the best-selling live albums of all time. Additionally, it was the No. 1 album of the year in 1976.

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Frampton Comes Alive was recorded during Frampton’s 1975 tour. Most of the recordings came from performances at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, California. Other tracks were recorded at the Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael, California, Long Island Arena in Commack, New York, and SUNY in Plattsburgh, New York.

[RELATED: How “I’m In You” Gave Peter Frampton the Studio Hit to Go Along with His Live Success]

Initially, the album was slated to be a normal LP release. However, A&M Records pushed for the double LP. Interestingly, it wasn’t priced like other two-platter releases. Instead, it was only about $1 more than a normal release. So, the label could have taken a bit of a loss on the album if it hadn’t sold like hot cakes across the United States. To date, it has been certified Platinum by the RIAA eight times. Total worldwide sales are estimated to be over 12 million copies.

Frampton Comes Alive was the No. 1 album of the year on the Billboard 200 in 1976. In 1977, it ranked No. 14 on the year-end list. It also topped weekly charts in Australia, Canada, and Portugal.

Peter Frampton Was Frightened by His Success

Peter Frampton had worked for years to create the music he captured on his landmark live album. Then, he had a short time to celebrate his success before he knew he had to try to follow what was, and remains, one of the biggest albums ever released with something new.

“It was a very difficult period for me, especially when they told me that I was not only number one in the charts but that I had sold more than Carol King’s Tapestry, which was the top-selling record ever at that point,” Frampton said. “You’re only as good as your last record, and I should never have made any other records.”

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