Country Music Festival Announces Return Following 2025 Weather Mishap

Just last year, the Redwest Country Music Festival promoted big names like Noah Kahan, Kacey Musgraves, and Post Malone as headliners. With thousands of fans converging on Utah State Fairpark, organizers were hoping to make the festival unforgettable. Sadly, it was unforgettable as storms ravaged the area, causing people to seek shelter and cancellations. Now, ready to kick off a new year, the Redwest Country Music Festival is back for hopefully a drier year.

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Returning on October 16-17, Redwest wanted to put the past behind them. Having to cancel Malone’s performance in 2025, the organizers wanted to make it right. While the lineup is unknown at this time, a post revealed that fans who purchased a ticket to last year’s festival will have the first opportunity to buy tickets.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances that impacted last year’s festival on Saturday, we’re offering returning fans access to a discounted alumni ticket rate plus free access to the exclusive Thursday night opening concert featuring special guests.”

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The Average Cost For Redwest Country Music Festival

For those who fall into that category, Redwest explained how to get their discount. “The email used to purchase your 2025 tickets will serve as your one-time alumni discount code.” Fans can purchase the same number of tickets as they did in 2025.

As for the rest of fans, the general sale for the Redwest festival will start on April 17. Again, with the organizers not releasing the lineup at this time, the festival revealed the starting price for a single ticket. Gaining access to more than 20 performers across two stages, the price started at $244.

It wouldn’t be a proper music festival without a VIP option. Ranging from $684 to $849, depending on the package, a VIP wristband included access to VIP areas, exclusive VIP merch, VIP viewing, free water, and free food with complimentary lunch and dinner. And to make it a festival to remember, one VIP option even includes meet-and-greet opportunities with select artists, giving fans a chance to get up close and personal with their favorite performers.

Even without a lineup, Redwest has already proven it knows how to deliver a memorable experience. And if last year showed anything, it’s that fans are willing to trust the festival to put on a show worth showing up for.

(KSL News Utah, 2025)