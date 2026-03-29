On the Charts in 1986, Falco’s Novelty Tune About Mozart Became the First German-Language Song To Top the Hot 100

Forty years ago, on March 29, 1986, Austrian New Wave artist Falco made music history when his quirky, rapped synth-pop tune “Rock Me Amadeus” became the first-ever German-language song to top the Billboard Hot 100. The Vienna-born Falco, whose given name was Johann Hölzel, was inspired to write the tune following the success of the Oscar-winning 1984 film Amadeus.

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The movie, of course, was based on the life of legendary 18th-century Austrian classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Falco humorously celebrated Mozart’s life and talent in his song.

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Here’s an example of one of the verses, translated into English: “He was a superstar, he was popular / He was exalted, because he had flair / He was a virtuoso, he was a rock idol / And everybody shouted, ‘Now come and rock me, Amadeus, do it!‘”

“Rock Me Amadeus” dethroned the Heart ballad “These Dreams” from the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. It spent three weeks at the top of the chart before being replaced by Prince and The Revolution’s “Kiss.”

The popularity of “Rock Me Amadeus” was boosted by a fun music video that got heavy airplay on MTV. It included scenes featuring Falco in a rainbow-colored powdered wig performing for a crowd of bikers. The clip also featured the singer in a tuxedo surrounded by a group of people dressed in 18th-century formal attire.

“Rock Me Amadeus” appeared on Falco’s 1985 album Falco 3, which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100. The album was certified Gold for sales of 500,000 copies in the U.S.

More About Falco

Before “Rock Me Amadeus,” Falco had a major international hit in 1981 with “Der Kommissar.” That song topped the singles charts in Austria, West Germany, Italy, and Spain.

In 1982, British rock band After The Fire released an English-language cover of “Der Kommissar” that reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After “Rock Me Amadeus,” Falco had one more hit in the U.S., “Vienna Calling.” The song, which also appeared on Falco 3, peaked at No. 18 on the Hot 100 in June 1986.

Falco continued to have major hit singles in Austria throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Sadly, he was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic on February 6, 1998. Falco was just 40 years old.

(Photo by s.e.t./ullstein bild via Getty Images)