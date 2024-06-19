On This Day in 2006, Taylor Swift Released Her Debut Single “Tim McGraw”

On this day (June 19) in 2006, Taylor Swift released her debut single “Tim McGraw.” Unbeknownst to everyone, it was the beginning of one of the biggest and most impactful careers of the 21st century. At the time though, it was the world’s introduction to the teenaged singer-songwriter.

Co-written with Liz Rose, “Tim McGraw” was the lead single from Swift’s self-titled debut album which would drop later the same year. The single peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and at No. 40 on the publication’s all-genre Hot 100 survey. Having a top 10 country hit and a top 40 pop hit with her debut single spoke volumes about Swift’s future. The song also brought critical acclaim that would again foreshadow the singer/songwriter’s rise to megastardom in the coming years.

Taylor Swift Wrote “Tim McGraw” While Still in High School

Taylor Swift moved to Nashville at the age of 14 and immediately started chasing her dream of being a star. During her freshman year of high school, she was dating a senior who planned to move away to attend college. The oncoming breakup inspired her to write the song.

“The idea for this song came to me in math class,” she revealed in a statement. “I just started singing to myself, ‘When you think Tim McGraw.’ The concept for this song hit me because I was dating a guy who moved away and it was going to be over for us. So, I started thinking of things that I knew would remind him of me,” she added. “The first thing that came to mind was that my favorite song is by Tim McGraw. After school, I went downtown, sat down at the piano, and wrote this with Liz Rose in fifteen minutes. It may be the best fifteen minutes I ever experienced.”

In an interview, she revealed, “The guy I wrote ‘Tim McGraw’ about, I dated him for about a year and we are still friends, but we don’t talk that much because his new girlfriend isn’t too much of a fan. He really thought it was cool that, even though we weren’t going out anymore, I remembered our relationship nicely. I think that he was happy that I didn’t write ‘Picture to Burn’ about him.”

Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage