On This Day in 1963, This Former Graphic Designer Found His New Lifelong Gig as One of the Most Famous Classic Rock Drummers of All Time

Being in your 20s means a lot of things, and one of those things is trying out a bunch of different jobs and gaining a bunch of new experiences that will serve you right in the long run. Also, if you are one of those people who knew exactly what they wanted to do, there is a good chance that your first job wasn’t exactly that. Millions of people can attest to these ups and downs and detours, including Charlie Watts, the longtime drummer of The Rolling Stones, who began his new lifelong career on this day, January 9, 1963.

The Rolling Stones originally formed in 1962 and had several lead drummers before Watts; their main one was Tony Chapman. In that same year, Chapman departed from the band because he didn’t very much like The Stones’ experimental blues style and was running into conflicts with his steady job as a salesman. Well, you know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Shortly after Chapman’s departure, Keith Richards recruited Charlie Watts to join the band. Evidently, Watts agreed, and well, the rest is history.

How Charlie Watts Became the Drummer of The Rolling Stones

Before Charlie Watts was playing the drums for The Rolling Stones, he was just like any other 20-year-old pursuing a career in the arts. He had a steady job, but when he was off that job, he was playing music and trying to break through the impenetrable business of the entertainment industry.

Both a graphic designer and a member of Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated, Watts was discovered by The Stones due to his membership in Alexis Korner’s band. In 1962, The Rolling Stones reportedly offered Watts the role, but he declined. However, in 1963, that all changed, as Watts accepted the role and became the official drummer of The Rolling Stones.

When Charlie Watts joined The Rolling Stones, he wasn’t necessarily all-in, as he kept his job as a graphic designer until the band scored a record deal. Later that year, they did, and consequently, Watts quit his job and stepped into the full-time role that would go on to be his only job for the next 60 years.

Charlie Watts never left The Rolling Stones during his 60-year career with them, and the only thing that stopped him from playing with his mates was the inevitable fact of death. Tragically, Charlie Watts passed away at 80 years old in 2021, but he surely lived one heck of a life before it was all said and done, and a significant part of his life started on this day, January 9, 1963.

