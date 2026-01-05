On This Day in 1956, Patsy Cline Began Recording the Album That Produced One of Her Biggest Hits

On this day (January 5) in 1956, Patsy Cline began recording her self-titled debut album. The LP’s 12 tracks showcased Cline’s range with a combination of country-pop, rockabilly, and honky tonk songs. While the album and most of its singles failed to chart, it produced one of her biggest career hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cline initially signed to a two-year contract with 4-Star Records in 1954. As a result, she was still under contract with the label when she began working on her debut album. Fortunately, Owen Bradley was chosen to produce the sessions. He would continue to produce Cline’s future records, which would be early representations of the Nashville Sound, a style that became incredibly popular in the 1950s and 1960s.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1961, Patsy Cline Released the Album That Introduced Two of Her Biggest Hits—Despite Failing To Receive Initial Airplay]

While Cline was signed with 4 Star, her debut LP and its singles were released via Decca Records, the label that would release the rest of her albums, including her posthumous output.

Patsy Cline Scores an Early Hit with “Walkin’ After Midnight”

Patsy Cline went down in history as one of the most influential women in country music. However, her chart success doesn’t match her place in the annals of the genre. Only six of her singles reached the top 10. Two of those–“I Fall to Pieces” and “She’s Got You”–reached No. 1. Her first major hit, though, came ahead of the release of her debut full-length.

Decca released “Walkin’ After Midnight” as the lead single from Patsy Cline in February 1957. It was six months before the album hit shelves and three months before sessions for the album wrapped. It was a huge hit for Cline.

“Walkin’ After Midnight” was Cline’s first single to reach the charts. It peaked at No. 2 on the country chart and No. 12 on the Hot 100, giving her early crossover success. It would be four years before she reached the charts again.

According to Songfacts, Cline performed the single on the popular variety show Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts, and it won the night’s competition. More importantly, it introduced the song to the show’s national audience, which helped it climb the charts.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images