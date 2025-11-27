On This Day in 1961, Patsy Cline Released the Album That Introduced Two of Her Biggest Hits—Despite Failing To Receive Initial Airplay

On this day (November 27) in 1961, Patsy Cline released her second full-length album, Showcase. It was her only LP to reach the Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 73. Additionally, it produced two of her biggest and most enduring hits, “I Fall to Pieces” and “Crazy.”

Cline’s life and career almost ended before she recorded Showcase. In June 1961, she and her brother were in a serious car accident. She had brought her mom, sister, and brother to Nashville to show off her new home. She and her brother were out getting fabric for her mom to make clothes when, on the way home, they were struck head-on by another vehicle. The impact through Cline into the windshield, showering her with broken glass, and cutting her forehead. When she reached the hospital, the medical staff didn’t expect her to live. Fortunately, though, after hours of surgery and a month in the hospital to recover, Cline was ready to get back to work.

In August, she went back to the studio. She was still using crutches to walk and was nursing broken ribs. However, she was still able to record “Crazy,” which became her signature song.

Patsy Cline Gets Two Major Hits with Showcase Singles

Patsy Cline had seen very little chart success in her career. Despite releasing 17 singles over five years, only one song reached the charts. “Walkin’ After Midnight” reached No. 2 on the country chart and No. 12 on the Hot 100 in 1957. Then, after inking a deal with Decca Records, she found success.

Cline released “I Fall to Pieces” as the lead single from Showcase. It topped the country chart and reached No. 12 on the Hot 100. Interestingly enough, “I Fall to Pieces” failed to garner initial airplay upon its release, but targeted promotional efforts won over disc jockeys. She followed that hit with the Willie Nelson-penned “Crazy.” The second single reached No. 2 on the country chart. It also broke into the top 10 on the all-genre tally, peaking at No. 9. She would continue finding hits on the country chart throughout the rest of her all-too-short life.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images