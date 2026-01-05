On This Day in 1973, the Heartbeat of Heartland Rock Released His “Flop” Debut Album

Very few bands and musicians have achieved major success after the release of their debut albums. Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Jimi Hendrix are a few of the acts who have, but in reality, the majority of released debut albums generally don’t do very well. One iconic musician whose debut album did poorly was the one and only Bruce Springsteen, and he released that album on this day, January 5, 1973.

The first album in Bruce Springsteen’s expansive catalog was Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Nowadays, the album is revered as a masterclass in folk and heartland rock ‘n’ roll, but after its release, the public seemingly did not view it that way. Featuring Springsteen classics such as “Blinded By The Light”, “Growin’ Up”, “Spirit In The Night”, the album is an expose on Springsteen’s early inspirations and sounds. Though, we only think that because we’ve known the guy and his music for over 50 years.

In January of 1973, Bruce Springsteen was nothing out of the ordinary. He was just another 23-year-old kid with a dream who managed to score himself a record deal. Also, that record deal almost didn’t last very long, as Columbia Records nearly dropped Springsteen due to his limited success. However, that all changed in 1975 with the release of Born To Run. Nevertheless, on this day, January 5, 1973, Bruce Springsteen introduced himself, his sound, and his ideas to the American public.

The Underwhelming Chart History of Bruce Springsteen’s Debut Album

As stated, most debut albums don’t do too well. Musicians like Springsteen, who had mediocre or even “flop” debut albums, include James Taylor, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Elton John, and David Bowie. So, while Springsteen’s album certainly had the potential to go the distance on the charts, it is no surprise that it didn’t, but that’s not because of the music. Rather, that is merely because Springsteen didn’t have the notoriety or the resources of an already established name.

Following the release of Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., the album peaked at No. 60 on the Billboard 200. Not bad, but certainly nothing to pop a bottle of champagne over. Additionally, neither of the album’s two singles, “Blinded By The Light” and “Spirit In The Night”, managed to appear on the Billboard Hot 100. Although both those songs would go on to become hits on the chart for Manfred Mann’s Earth Band.

Bruce Springsteen’s next album, The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle, was a critical success, but not a commercial one. Consequently, Springsteen was walking on a razor’s edge, and his music career with Columbia Records was in a trepidatous state. However, after the release of Born To Run, that all changed.

