Is There a Halftime Show for Tonight’s Ravens vs. Bengals Thanksgiving Game? Performance Details, How To Watch, & More

Some great Thanksgiving Day football is in store for fans across the country. After the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions face off, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys, fans will be treated a primetime show down between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

It’s sure to be a good game, as the Bengals are expecting the return of their star quarterback, Joe Burrow, who’s been out for weeks. Bengals fans are hoping Burrow’s return will save their season, as they currently have a record of 3-8 and sit in the third spot in the AFC North. As for Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, they have a more respectable 6-5 record, which leads the division.

The division matchup isn’t the only reason to tune into the game. Fans can expect some good music too during the telecast.

First up, Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry will perform the national anthem. Then, during halftime, Lil Jon will take the stage at the Bud Light Touchdown Club.

Lil Jon’s holiday is going to be a busy one, as he’s scheduled to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City earlier in the day. The players are just as excited as fans to see the rapper live. In fact, the Ravens posted a hilarious video of the athletes doing their best Lil Jon impression in celebration of his upcoming performance.

If fans plan to spend all day watching football, Goldsberry and Lil Jon’s performances will follow that of Jack White and Post Malone at the prior games of the day.

How to Watch Lil Jon’s Halftime Performance

The game will kickoff on November 27 at 8:20 p.m. ET, live from M&T Bank Stadium.

It will air on NBC. If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com.

The game will also stream live on Peacock and be available on NFL+. Additionally, the EA Sports Madden NFL Cast will stream on Peacock.

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images