The Special Meaning Behind Post Malone Performing During Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show

While Thanksgiving Day will feature three NFL games, Post Malone is prepared to take the field in Dallas, Texas, as the Cowboys compete against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although it looks to be a crucial matchup between the teams, the game will include the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show. And when needing a performer to helm the halftime show, there was no better person than Malone. Aside from bringing some country flavor to the NFL, Malone had a special connection to the Cowboys.

Videos by American Songwriter

Like most singers, Malone was once nothing more than a boy with a dream of stardom. Born in New York, the singer eventually moved with his family to Grapevine, Texas. And the reason for the move was that Malone’s father received a new job as the manager of concessions for none other than the Dallas Cowboys.

From that moment, Malone fell in love with the Cowboys and the fanbase that surrounded them. And as the years went by, the singer turned that dream into a career. Now, thanks to his stardom, Malone will walk on the field not as a fan but as a headliner.

[RELATED: Post Malone’s Nashville Bar Honors First Responders With Free Thanksgiving Week Meals]

Post Malone Goes From Watching To Performing On Thanksgiving Day

Excited for the opportunity, Malone said, “I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

Although Malone grew a global fanbase of his own, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones always remembered the young boy who ran around the stadium. “He used to come over every night and sleep in Texas Stadium. Probably four or five years. Had a cot for him, and he slept.”

Able to go to work with his dad, Malone’s highly anticipated performance now stands as a fitting return to the stadium where his love for football, music, and the Cowboys first took root.

Don’t miss Malone’s Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

(Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images)