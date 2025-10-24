On This Day in 1965, Jim Reeves Was at No. 1 With an Album That Contained a Decade’s Worth of Golden Country Hits

On this day (October 24), Jim Reeves was at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with Up Through the Years. The 12-track compilation contained a sampling of songs from the first ten years of his career. With a tracklist that boasted major chart hits, B-sides, and other cuts, the compilation stood as an early career retrospective.

Reeves released his debut single, “What Were You Doing (Last Night),” in 1953. His next release, “Mexican Joe,” was his first No. 1. The next year, he scored another No. 1 with “Bimbo.” The first half of the decade saw him score more top 10 hits. Then, in 1957, he found consistent chart success, which started when “Four Walls” reached No. 1. The trend of successful releases continued into the 1960s.

By 1965, Reeves had scored more than 30 top 10 hits. Five of those went to No. 1 on the country chart. So, when it was time to collect songs for Up Through the Years, he had plenty to choose from.

Up Through the Years Gave Fans a Look at Jim Reeves’ Career Highlights and More

Up Through the Years was both a treat for longtime Jim Reeves fans and a rock-solid introduction for new listeners. The 12-track collection was a combination of hit singles, B-sides, and other tracks.

The album closes with “Nooientjie van die ou Transvaal,” a song in Afrikaans that translates to “My Girlfriend from the Old Transvaal.” It also featured “Ichabod Crane,” a retelling of the Headless Horseman story. Reeves also covered the Gene Autry classic “Tweedle O’Twill” for the career retrospective. “Jimbo Jenkins,” an ode to a kindly old man who was full of stories, was the final unreleased track on the album.

Interestingly, some of Reeves’ biggest hits were omitted from the tracklist. “Bimbo” was the only No. 1 included in the collection. “I Know One” (1960) and “Two Shadows on Your Wall” (1957) were the only top 10 hits on the record.

“I’m Hurtin’ Inside” (1955) and “That’s a Sad Affair” were both B-sides. Neither charted.

In short, Up Through the Years wasn’t just another greatest hits collection. It was a look back at highlights of Jim Reeves’ career, regardless of chart success.

