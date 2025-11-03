On This Day in 1965, Johnnie Wright Was at No. 1 With a Song That Would Become the Theme From One of the Greatest War Movies Ever Made

On this day (November 3) in 1965, Johnnie Wright was at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart with “Hello Vietnam.” The pro-Vietnam War anthem first topped the chart dated October 23 and retained the peak position for three consecutive weeks. More than two decades later, it became the opening theme for the Stanley Kubrick-directed classic Full Metal Jacket.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wright was a major figure in the history of country music. For instance, he was a founding member of the Country Music Association. Additionally, he was involved with the creation of the Country Music Hall of Fame. However, he never saw much success as a solo artist. “Hello Vietnam” was his only solo No. 1. His second-highest charting single was “Walkin’, Talkin’, Cryin’, Barely Beatin’ Broken Heart,” which peaked at No. 22 in 1964.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1975, “White Christmas” Signaled the Fall of Saigon (And More Songs Crucial to the Vietnam War)]

Wright saw more success as one half of the duo Johnnie & Jack, with Jack Anglin. Together, they scored several top 10 hits between 1951 and 1962. They also topped the country chart with “(Oh Baby Mine) I Get So Lonely” in 1954.

Stanley Kubrick Introduced Johnnie Wright to Generations of Movie Buffs

Stanley Kubrick had already established himself as an A-list director when Full Metal Jacket hit theaters in 1987. His previous credits included classics like Dr. Strangelove (1964), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), A Clockwork Orange (1971), and The Shining (1980), among others. As a result, the film based on the real experiences of Vietnam-era United States Marine Corps veterans was a major draw. It was the second-highest-grossing film on the weekend of its initial wide release. Since then, countless movie fans have watched the film in their homes and in theaters around the world.

The film opens with Johnnie Wright’s “Hello Vietnam.” As a result, everyone who has watched Full Metal Jacket, even those who have no interest in Wright or country music from the 1960s, has heard the song. The track’s staunchly pro-war lyrics fit the tone of the movie perfectly.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images