On This Day in 1965, the Who Released the Youthful Anthem That Later Became One of the Greatest Rock Songs of All Time

In the 1960s, arguably the three biggest bands to come out of the United Kingdom were The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Who. The Beatles’ and The Rolling Stones’ entry into the mainstream transpired around the same time, but The Who’s occurred years later in 1965, and the song that got the ball rolling was their staple hit, “My Generation”, which was released on this day, October 29, 1965, in the UK.

Residing on their debut album of the same name, “My Generation”, is an anthem that immediately won over the youth of the decade. Rebellion, generational pride, subversive behavior, and a reluctance to integrate into polite society are the themes Roger Daltrey sings about in this track. Consequently, it has since become a time capsule, defining the attitude of the 1960s, and according to numerous sources, one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll songs of all time.

The Successful Chart History and Longevity of The Who’s “My Generation”

Released on this day, October 29, 1965, The Who’s single became a hit in their home country of the United Kingdom. Specifically, it peaked at No. 2 on the UK’s singles chart and became the band’s highest-charting single. Furthermore, after its release in the United States, it peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While the chart history of “My Generation” is impressive, its true glory resides in its timelessness and well-decorated lifespan. One entity that has given credit to The Who’s single in this regard is Rolling Stone, which previously named it the 11th greatest song on its 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. Additionally, VH1 put it at No. 13 on their 100 Greatest Songs of Rock & Roll list.

Following the success of the single, The Who released the full album on December 3, 1965. Like the single, the album became an enormous hit in the UK, peaking at No. 5. However, that wasn’t the case in the United States, where it failed to chart on the Billboard 200. Nevertheless, on this day, October 29, 1965, The Who launched their popular rock ‘n’ roll career with an anthem that sympathized with the youthful woes of the decade. Youthful woes that still strike a chord with listeners to this day, and as a result, keep The Who’s iconic single alive and well.

Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images