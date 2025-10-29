Darius Rucker Says He’s “So Against” His Kids Becoming Musicians—and Here’s Why

Darius Rucker doesn’t want to make the music business his family business. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, the singer revealed that two of his kids want to be musicians.

“My two youngest all of a sudden want to be musicians, which I am so against that,” Darius told the outlet. “It’s such a hard business. Even if you have a little bit of success, you’re chasing that forever.”

Darius is a dad of three. He and his ex, Elizabeth Ann Phillips, share Carolyn, 30. Darius is also dad to Daniella, 24, and Jack, 21, with his ex-wife, Beth Leonard.

As for what career path he’d prefer his children to pursue, Darius said, “I wanted them to be doctors and lawyers and such, but, you know, we’ll see.”

There were signs that Darius kids may be heading towards a musical career.

The singer previously recorded a song, “I Don’t Love You Like That,” with Daniella, who graduated from New York University in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Jack, who is currently a student at NYU, teamed up with Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son, Deacon, to release a song, “8 / 5 / 18.”

Darius Rucker’s Career

While Darius may not want his kids to follow in his musical footsteps, Darius has carved out quite a path for himself in the industry.

Darius first found success as a part of the band Hootie & the Blowfish. He eventually transitioned to a career in country music, earning six No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. Throughout his career, Darius has won three Grammys, as well as two CMA Awards and one ACM trophy.

Back in July, the singer set off of his latest tour. The shows are scheduled to run through Dec. 13, when Darius will wrap the tour in Naples, Florida. Darius is also part of a new supergroup, Howl Owl Howl, which has tour dates scheduled in November.

His latest album, Carolyn’s Boy, debuted in 2023. Since then, Darius has released several singles. Most recently, he was featured on Annie Bosko’s track, “Old Friends.”

