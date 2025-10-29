Rock Hall of Fame Ceremony Expands Guest List With Jim Carrey, Janelle Monáe, and More

Wanting to honor their contributions to music over the decades, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will welcome Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Soundgarden, Chubby Checker, Bad Company, and the White Stripes as its newest members. Becoming part of the timeless history of music, the Rock Hall prepared for a night full of special performances, guest appearances, and tributes to those who not only paved the way for future artists but left their own mark on the music industry. And speaking of special guests, the Rock Hall recently announced stars like Jim Carrey, Janelle Monáe, and Nathaniel Rateliff will take the stage.

Marking the 40th annual induction ceremony, the Rock Hall will take over the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on November 8th. For those not wanting to miss the special event, the broadcast will start at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney+. Not able to watch it – don’t worry, as the event will air on January 1 on ABC and Disney+. Don’t have cable – again, don’t worry, the ceremony will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

With more than enough ways to catch the historic night, here are the newest stars expected to make an appearance.

Avril Lavigne Bryan Adams Donald Glover En Vogue Feist Gina Schock Hurby Luv Bug Azor Janelle Monáe Jerry Cantrell Jim Carrey Joe Perry Lisa Coleman Mick Fleetwood Mike McCready Nancy Wilson Nathaniel Rateliff Tedeschi Trucks Band

As for the names already announced by the Rock Hall, they included the Killers, Chappell Roan, Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Twenty One Pilots, Raye, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims and Questlove.

That brings the total to 37 guests. While keeping details as to who will perform and who will be presenters, the Rock Hall revealed Roan would induct Lauper. Thrilled about the opportunity, Roan insisted the singer “inspired” not just her music but fashion.

Don’t miss the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, airing on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney+.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)