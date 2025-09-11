Watch Lainey Wilson’s Adorably Relatable Reaction to CMA Entertainer of the Year Nod

The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for its 59th annual awards ceremony. Girl power is out in full form this year, as Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney lead the pack with six nominations each. On Nov. 19, Wilson will learn whether she takes home her second-ever Entertainer of the Year trophy. With nine CMA Awards, 16 ACM Awards, and a Grammy under her belt, you may think that award show nominations are old hat for the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer by now. However, judging from her reaction below, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Lainey Wilson Is Up For Six CMA Awards

This year, Lainey Wilson will compete against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and reigning champ Morgan Wallen for the CMA’s highly coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy. A video posted to social media shows the moment Wilson found out about her own nomination.

The video begins after Combs’ name is announced, but we see Wilson applauding Johnson, Stapleton, and Wallen. Upon hearing her name, the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer jumps up and down, slapping her hands together.

“Lainey absolutely deserves the nominations and the awards!!” one Instagram user wrote. “She will absolutely win them all!!”

Wilson also scored nods in the Single and Song of the Year categories (both for “4x4xU”), Album of the Year for Whirlwind, Music Video of the Year for the deluxe track “Somewhere Over Laredo,” and Female Vocalist of the Year.

CMA Awards Set for Nov. 19

With Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Ella Langley leading the pack, this year’s CMA Awards will air live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern. Performers and presenters have yet to be announced.

Moroney is also up for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (for “Am I Okay?”), Album of the Year for her sophomore record of the same name, Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for her Kenny Chesney duet “You Had to Be There.”

Zach Top follows the all-female trio with five nominations, including New Artist of the Year.

