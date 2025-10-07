On This Day in 1968, the Jazz Musician Behind a Christmas Classic Performed a Controversial Rendition of the National Anthem That Led to a Radio Ban

On this day (October 7) in 1968, Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Jose Feliciano performed an acoustic rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” before game Game 5 of the World Series. He left the song’s traditional arrangement behind, opting to play a Latin jazz-infused rendition. Due to the ongoing political upheaval, due to anti-war protests and the rise of the hippie movement, this outside-of-the-box version of the national anthem led to several radio stations banning his music and others calling for him to be deported.

If Feliciano had performed his rendition of the national anthem at any other time, it may have been overlooked. However, the United States was in the middle of a deeply divided time. Large numbers of American soldiers began being shipped off to Vietnam in 1965, prompting the rise of anti-war movements nationwide. Soon, a rift grew between those who wanted to see an end to the war and those who supported the government’s actions overseas.

At the same time, Detroit was little more than a year removed from the Uprising of 1967. The five-day battle, also called the Detroit Rebellion of 1967, began when law enforcement raided an unlicensed bar. Years of tension came to a head. When the smoke cleared, 43 people were dead, thousands had been arrested, and it became a pivotal moment in the fight for Civil Rights. In short, the fires of division were burning hot before Feliciano took the field. For many, his rendition of the national anthem served as an accelerant.

Jose Feliciano Draws Criticism and Praise

According to The Sound of Victory, Jose Feliciano drew immediate criticism from conservatives across the United States. Many commercial radio stations refused to play his music. Others called for him to be deported. However, because Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, people born there are considered United States citizens.

According to the MLB, many fans called the performance a disgrace, a travesty, and unpatriotic. Cardinals pitcher Dick Hughes gave the rendition “thumbs all the way down.” Ernie Harwell, the Tigers’ play-by-play broadcaster, invited Jose Feliciano to perform the national anthem. His defense of the performance nearly cost him his job.

However, not everyone was offended by the updated rendition of the national anthem. Hughes’ teammate, catcher Tim McCarver, said, “Why not that way?” Bill Freehan, a player for the Tigers, praised the performance. “I know one thing. He made Marvin Gaye, who sang the anthem Sunday, sound like a square,” he opined.

RCA Records capitalized on the controversy, releasing Feliciano’s rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” as a single. It reached No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first time the national anthem has appeared on the chart.

Moreover, Feliciano opened the door for future performers to take liberties with the national anthem. Iconic renditions by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, and Whitney Houston may not have happened if not for this then-controversial take on the song.

Coming Back After the Controversy

Feliciano has since performed the national anthem at multiple sporting events. His rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” currently plays on a loop at the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Additionally, he performs his version of the national anthem at naturalization ceremonies to welcome new citizens to the country.

While the controversial performance impacted his career for years, he managed to release one of the most popular modern Christmas songs two years later. On November 9, 1970, he released “Feliz Navidad.”

Jose Feliciano on His 1968 National Anthem Performance

“After I sang it, it was really strange to hear me being booed, as well as yay’d,” Jose Feliciano told NPR. “I didn’t know what happened,” he added.

Many were outraged because they believed his rendition of the national anthem was an act of protest. However, that wasn’t the case. “I did it to show my appreciation to America for what they had done for me. I love this country,” he clarified.

