Cody Johnson Cancels Remaining 2025 Shows in Light of “Immediate Surgery”

Coming up the hard way, Cody Johnson successfully self-released six albums before making his major label debut with 2019’s Ain’t Nothin’ to It. Combining a well-established fanbase with mainstream chart success, the former prison guard has been collecting accolades during the past couple of years. Most recently, he snagged Song of the Year at the 2025 Nashville Songwriter Awards for his Top 5 hit “Dirt Cheap.” As 2025 winds down, the three-time CMA Award winner was looking forward to rounding out his Leather (Deluxe) Tour. Unfortunately, it seems that will not happen due to an unexpected health incident.

Cody Johnson Scraps Performances for the Rest of the Year

Last month, Cody Johnson canceled two shows after a “mild cold” turned into a “severe cough, burning chest and throat.” Although he took pre-emptive steps to take care of his health, the “‘Til You Can’t” crooner, 38, announced in an Oct. 7 social media post that he must undergo “immediate surgery” that will disrupt his performance schedule.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have to share the remainder of this year’s performance will not be able to happen,” Johnson wrote on social media.

The native Texan then went on to share that his ear drum ruptured while battling a “severe” upper respiratory and sinus infection. The seriousness of the rupture will require surgery.

“The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time,” Cody Johnson wrote. “Without the surgery my downtime could be months. I pray for full healing so that I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always.”

The Grammy nominee had six shows remaining this year, including stops in Pittsburgh; Birmingham; Las Vegas; Phoenix; and Gonzales, Louisiana.

Country Singer Will Headline Stagecoach 2026

If you just can’t get enough of seeing Cody Johnson perform live, you’re in luck. Stagecoach recently announced the “On My Way to You” singer as a headliner for the 2026 festival.

Along with Lainey Wilson and Post Malone, Johnson will head up the beloved country music festival, set for April 24-26, 2026, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Next year’s event will also feature performances from Bailey Zimmerman, Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Wynonna Judd, and more.

“I’ll never forget the first time I got the call to play Stagecoach,” Cody Johnson said. “We were on one of the smaller stages and I remember wondering if anyone would even know our songs. Now here we are invited back to headline the Mane Stage. What a ride. I hope y’all bring the energy… because it’s gonna get western.”

Featured image by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic