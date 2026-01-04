On This Day in 1970, Charley Pride Was Enjoying a Long Stay at No. 1—Until He Was Dethroned by an Outlaw Country Legend

From 1969 to 1975, Charley Pride was more or less unstoppable, outselling the likes of Elvis Presley and John Denver. In the ’70s alone, he collected eight No. 1 albums and 20 No. 1 singles. On this day (Jan. 3) in 1970, the CMA Entertainer of the Year was on his third week atop the country album charts with his greatest-hits compilation The Best of Charley Pride.

The 12-track album kicks off with the hit that started it all for Pride: “Just Between You And Me,” the third single off his 1967 sophomore studio album Pride of Country Music. Written by his producer, Jack Clement, the song was Pride first taste of success, peaking at No. 9 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It also earned the Mississippi native a Grammy nod for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

According to an interview with Songfacts prior to his death in 2020 at age 86, Charley Pride wanted “Just Between You And Me” for his debut single. But Clement refused, telling him, “I don’t want you singing my song because I don’t want people thinking I got you here and I’m going to push all of my songs on you.”

“But when it was my third single and went to No. 9 and was nominated for a Grammy, that tells me something,” Pride said.

Charley Pride Was Eventually Dethroned By Another Country Music Legend

The Best of Charley Pride would spend a whopping 84 weeks on Billboard’s country albums chart. It spent a total of 13 weeks at the top spot, before Merle Haggard’s Okie from Muskogee displaced it on May 22, 1970.

However, Pride never held it against the Hag. In fact, following the “Mama Tried” singer’s death in 2016 at age 79, the four-time CMA Award winner paid homage to his friend. Pride recalled his first major show at Olympia Stadium in Detroit in 1966, when Haggard let the then up-and-coming country star use his backing band, the Strangers.

“I’ve always admired Merle because he had the total package,” Pride wrote on Facebook. “He wasn’t just a great singer… . He was a great artist, an amazing songwriter and a wonderful friend. And I will miss him greatly.”

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns