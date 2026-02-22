On This Day in 1971, Sammi Smith Topped the Charts With This Achingly Raw Ballad Penned by Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson had a knack for distilling the entire human experience into a couple of well-crafted lines. Examples of his best work include “Maybe You Heard”, “For the Good Times”, and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” While he penned the lyrics to the latter, it was country singer Sammi Smith who brought Kristofferson’s words to life when she released her own version of “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” On this day (Feb. 22) in 1971, Smith hit No. 1 with one of the most successful country music singles of all time.

Notably, an Esquire interview with Frank Sinatra was the jumping-off point for one of Kris Kristofferson’s greatest songs. Asked what he believed in, the crooner bluntly responded, “Booze, broads, or a bible…whatever helps me make it through the night.”

Quite simply, Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” narrates a one-night stand. Come and lay down by my side / ‘Til the early morning light / All I’m takin’ is your time / Help me make it through the night.

Why Sammi Smith Changed Kris Kristofferson’s Original Lyrics

Even by 1970, not everyone had gotten on board with the sexual revolution. Therefore, many artists couldn’t see past the provocative lyrics to the song’s deep, unbridled humanity. However, Sammi Smith appreciated the song’s frankness. Seeing nothing scandalous about the track, Smith recorded “Help Me Make It Through the Night” in May 1970.

That isn’t to say that Smith had no rewrites. The “outlaw country” legend changed the opening lyrics from “Take the ribbon from your hair” to “Take the ribbon from my hair.” With just one word, Smith had shifted the scene’s agency to the woman, establishing in no uncertain terms that this is a choice she is making for herself.

Many artists would go on to record “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” including Willie Nelson and Gladys Knight. However, Sammi Smith’s rendition remains the gold standard. With her husky contralto tones, Smith took “Help Me Make It Through the Night” to the top of the country charts. It also became a rare (for that time) crossover hit, peaking at No. 8 on the pop charts.

