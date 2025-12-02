3 David Bowie Deep Cuts That Every Fan Must Know

During his long and illustrious career, David Bowie produced over two dozen studio albums and 128 singles. That’s a lot of music to go through, even for the most diehard fans who have been around from the start. And even if you’re the biggest Bowie fan you know, there’s a chance that you haven’t heard the following David Bowie deep cuts. And even if you have, there’s no harm in revisiting some lovely tunes.

“Bring Me The Disco King” (2003)

This deep cut is a bit on the mysterious side. Apparently, Bowie recorded this song three separate times, but only one recording was released. That recording was the latest one, which made it to the 2003 album Reality. And, surprisingly, the recording itself was produced over a decade earlier, in 1992. Nobody knows exactly where it was recorded, either. Some believe it could have been a studio in Switzerland, or possibly the Hit Factory in New York City, or a studio in Los Angeles. This song was meant for Black Tie White Noise and Earthling, but didn’t make it to either album.

“Teenage Wildlife” (1980)

This deep cut from Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) is a unique little post-punk art rock jam. It also happens to be the longest song on that album, at about seven minutes total. For years, it was Bowie’s longest song, until the above-mentioned “Bring Me The Disco King” came around in 2003, which was then usurped by the 10-minute song “Blackstar” from Bowie’s final album. “Teenage Wildlife” has a “Heroes” vibe to it, and Robert Fripp’s guitar track sounds heavenly. This underrated tune remains the subject of debate, with many fans still trying to figure out what its message really is.

“Wild Is The Wind” (1976)

“Wild Is The Wind” is one of many deep cuts from David Bowie’s 1976 album Station To Station. It also appeared on the compilation album from 1981, Changestwobowie. This song isn’t actually Bowie’s either. It’s a cover of a 1967 pop tune by Johnny Mathis, composed and written by Dimitri Tiomkin and Ned Washington, respectively. Bowie was inspired to record the song after hearing Nina Simone’s stunning 1969 live version, and he recorded “Wild Is The Wind” as a homage to Simone.

Photo by Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank