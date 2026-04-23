On This Day in 1972, Jerry Lee Lewis Was at No. 1 for the Last Time With a Song Penned by a ‘50s Rock Legend

On this day (April 23) in 1972, Jerry Lee Lewis was settling into a three-week run at the top of the country chart with “Chantilly Lace.” Lewis transitioned to country music and staged a comeback in the late 1960s. Afterward, he dominated the country charts for four years, delivering a series of hits. This was his final song to reach the top of either the country or Hot 100 chart.

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Lewis kicked off a string of crossover hits in 1957 with “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Goin’ On.” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Breathless,” and “High School Confidential” followed. Then, in 1958, the press learned that he had married his 13-year-old first cousin. The reports forced him to cancel a tour in England. Back at home, his songs started to slip down the chart. Despite many attempts, he charted only eight singles over the next ten years. None of them approached the top 10.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1958, a Simple Introduction Destroys Jerry Lee Lewis’ Career]

In 1968, he recorded “Another Place, Another Time,” marking his transition to country music. It broke into the Hot 100 at No. 97 and reached No. 4 on the country chart. The next three years brought him 13 more top 10 singles. Four of those went to No. 1. While he would notch a few more hits, “Chantilly Lace” was his last chart-topper.

Jerry Lee Lewis Reworks a Big Bopper Classic

J.P. Richardson, better known as the Big Bopper, wrote “Chantilly Lace” and released it in 1958. Initially, it was the B-side to “The Purple People Eater Meets the Witch Doctor.” DJs and listeners alike preferred the B-side. As a result, it became a hit, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100.

“Chantilly Lace” put Richardson on the map. It also landed him a spot on the ill-fated Winter Dance Party tour on which he died with Buddy Holly and Richie Valens in a tragic plane crash. According to Songfacts, the Big Bopper closed his final show on the tour with this song.

Jerry Lee Lewis was just one of the many artists who covered the songs in the years to come. However, no other version found the same level of success.

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