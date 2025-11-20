Zach Top Isn’t Sure “If It Was the Classiest Look or Not” but His Onstage CMA Awards Mishap Proved He’s One of the Boys

When it comes to 2025, the year might go to Zach Top. Back in August, he released his second studio album with Ain’t in It for My Health. He also kicked off his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour in support of his debut album. Thanks to his newest album, he received Grammy nominations for Best Traditional Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance. Although Top will have to wait to see if he wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards, last night at the CMA Awards, he won for New Artist of the Year. And showing how new he was, Top forgot to leave his beer.

Finding himself nominated for the award, Top stood in the category alongside Stephen Wilson Jr., Tucker Wetmore, Ella Langley, and Shaboozey. With some strong competition, Top took the stage to accept the award.

Looking at the trophy, Top quickly realized he still had his beer in his hand. “Thank you very, very much. I can’t remember if I was supposed to put my beer down first or not, but here it is now.” He added, “I’m so thankful to be included in a category with a bunch of other great artists that have had phenomenal years. I’m thankful to be here.”

Zach Top Labels Himself The Dumbest Person To Win At The CMA Awards

Taking a swig from his beer, Top continued with his thanks, highlighting his parents. He joked they understood his talents early on. “I was never gonna be a professional cowboy or a baseball player, so maybe the closest I could get was to sing about cowboys.” Ready to celebrate “all night long”, the country singer did more than offer his thanks as he also performed “Guitar.”

Speaking with People after his historic win, Top suggested he was the dumbest person to ever win. “I don’t know. It’s the first time anyone this dumb has ever won an award like that, so yeah, maybe it is the first time.” Still somewhat shocked he still had his beer, Top continued, “I don’t know if I was supposed to do that or not. I don’t know if it was the classiest look or not, but hey… It’s me. You get me. Whether you like it or not.”

With a trophy in one hand and a beer in the other, Top proved he’s bringing a fresh, unpolished charm to country music. And if this is how he starts his CMA legacy, the rest of the ride should be a lot of fun.



(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)