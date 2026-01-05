Legendary San Francisco Music Venue, Bottom of the Hill, To Close After 35 Years

Since opening its doors in 1991, Bottom of the Hill has become a historic venue in the San Francisco area. Although the city had more than a few venues to pick from, Bottom of the Hill offered a place for bands to make a name for themselves. Over the years, groups like Beastie Boys, Blink 182, Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, and Oasis all performed there. While holding such a rich history in music, sadly, the owners announced the venue would close after three decades.

The news of the venue’s closing might come as a shock to many who have visited Bottom of the Hill. Given his historical significance to genres like punk rock, hard rock, folk, funk, and pop, the idea of the venue closing seemed more like a joke than an official statement. But due to ongoing issues and financial difficulties, Bottom of the Hill will close its doors one last time.

Sharing a statement about the end of an era, the owners took a moment to thank every person, including the fans, who made Bottom of the Hill a piece of music history. “We want to thank the bands, their agents, managers, and roadies, for always bringing the most exciting shows to our intimate room, with the analog board at the helm. And most especially, we wish to thank our loyal customers who kept us in business for this long and told us, in so many ways, that we were doing things right.”

One Last Year To Visit Bottom Of The Hill

The owners, Ramona Downey, Kathleen Owen, and Lynn Schwarz, took a moment to remember their late friend Tim Benetti. While Bottom of the Hill was built as a saloon, around the 1990s, Dave Benetti purchased the building with the dream of showcasing his love for music and art. That love carried Benetti’s dream for nearly 40 years.

Although closing its doors, fans still have time to visit Bottom of the Hill. The owners explained, “Bottom of the Hill’s final year will be 2026, and our last day will be next New Year’s Eve.” They added, “We will curate one more year of great shows, enticing bands that make up our history to come back for one final play on our stage. Let’s celebrate, for one more spin, how far we came, how many bands we hosted, how many amazing people we worked with.”

Calling the decision “extra difficult”, the owners sought to celebrate the legacy of Bottom of the Hill rather than the end. They urged fans, “Please come celebrate with us. Not with a whimper, but a bang.”

