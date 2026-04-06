On This Day in 1974, Charlie Rich Was at No. 1 with a Grammy-Winning International Crossover Hit Penned by Billy Sherrill and Norro Wilson

On this day (April 6) in 1974, Charlie Rich started a three-week run at the top of the country chart with “A Very Special Love Song.” The single became an international hit, topping the Canadian country singles chart. Additionally, it narrowly missed the top 10 of the Hot 100 and gave Rich a No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Later, it brought songwriters Billy Sherrill and Norro Wilson a Grammy Award.

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Rich started his career as a rock artist, doing his best to imitate Elvis Presley’s vocals. This approach made his debut single, “Lonely Weekends,” a top 40 hit in 1960. However, that was his highest-charting single until he transitioned to country music. Finally, in 1972, he released “I Take It on Home,” which peaked at No. 6.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1972, Charlie Rich Recorded a Song That Would Be Banned by Radio Stations—Yet Still Become His First No. 1 Hit]

Rich followed his first top 10 hit with a string of No. 1 singles. “Behind Closed Doors,” a controversial and steamy single, reached the top of the chart. “The Most Beautiful Girl,” and “There Won’t Be Anymore” followed. Then, in 1974. “A Very Special Love Song” became his fourth consecutive No. 1 for Rich.

He consistently notched hits through the end of the 1970s. In total, he earned 17 top 10 hits on the Hot Country Songs chart. Nine of those went all the way to the top of the chart. Rich also topped the Adult Contemporary chart four times.

Charlie Rich Helped Billy Sherrill Win His Second Grammy

Billy Sherrill was one of the most important songwriters and producers in Nashville during the 1960s and ’70s. He was an architect of the Nashville Sound who worked closely with artists like George Jones, Tammy Wynette, David Houston, and Charlie Rich.

He penned several of Wynette’s hits, including “Stand by Your Man.” Sherill also convinced Jones to record “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

Throughout his career, Sherill won two Grammy Awards for Best Country Song, according to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His first win was for “Almost Persuaded,” a song he wrote with Glenn Sutton. Houston turned in the No. 1 hit rendition that earned the songwriters a Grammy. Countless artists, including Merle Haggard, Etta James, and George Jones, recorded it in the years following Houston’s hit.

His next win was for “A Very Special Love Song,” which he co-wrote with Norro Wilson.

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