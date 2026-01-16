On This Day in 1974, Charlie Rich Was at No. 1 with a Quadruple-Platinum Album That Brought Him a Heap of Awards

On this day (January 15) in 1974, Charlie Rich was at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with Behind Closed Doors. The album spent a total of 17 nonconsecutive weeks in the peak position. It was his first album to reach the top of the chart and marked a turning point in his career. More than a chart hit, Behind Closed Doors sold more than four million copies and brought Rich multiple awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Rich released his debut album, Lonely Weekends with Charlie Rich, in 1960. It was the first of ten albums that failed to chart. He wouldn’t break the top 10 of the albums chart until 1972, when The Best of Charlie Rich reached No. 4. The next year, he released Behind Closed Doors. It was an example of the old adage “good things come to those who wait.” Rich waited 14 years to reach the top of the chart, and that waiting paid off.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1972, Charlie Rich Recorded a Song That Would Be Banned by Radio Stations—Yet Still Become His First No. 1 Hit]

Behind Closed Doors topped the chart dated December 15, 1973. Its first stint at the peak lasted nine weeks. It went back to the top four more times throughout the year. It reached No. 1 for the last time on August 17. While 17 weeks at the top of the chart is nothing to scoff at, it was only the beginning.

Charlie Rich Rakes in the Wins

Behind Closed Doors brought Charlie Rich many awards and accolades. It won Album of the Year at the 1974 CMA Awards. The title track, penned by Kenny O’Dell, won Single of the Year. Rich took home Entertainer of the Year that night as well. The award was doubtlessly driven by the success of the album and its title track.

Rich also won big at the ACM Awards in 1974. Behind Closed Doors won Album of the Year and its title track won Single Record of the Year and Song of the Year. He also won Male Vocalist of the Year.

Behind Closed Doors brought multiple Grammy nominations. He won Best Country Vocal Performance, Male for “Behind Closed Doors.”

The album has since been certified quadruple Platinum by the RIAA.

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns