On This Day in 1975, This ‘Grease’ Movie Star Ruled the Charts With Thir Second Straight No. 1 Hit—an Ode To Slowing Down

While many may know her only as the doe-eyed Sandy to John Travola’s greaser Danny in the generation-defining musical Grease, Olivia Newton-John enjoyed one of the most successful music careers of any artist ever. Nearly impossible to pin down musically, she found success on the country, pop, and adult contemporary charts throughout her nearly six-decade career. On this day (March 8) in 1975, the UK-born, Australia-raised singer netted her second straight chart-topper on the all-genre Hot 100 with “Have You Never Been Mellow.”

In 1975, Olivia Newton-John was still riding high from the success of her No. 1 ballad “I Honestly Love You.” Written and produced by longtime collaborator John Farrar, “Have You Never Been Mellow” established that the four-time Grammy Award winner was here to stay. The lead single and title track of her fifth studio album, “Have You Never Been Mellow” makes the case for slowing down: Have you never been happy just to hear your song? / Have you never let someone else be strong?

In addition to the Hot 100, “Have You Never Been Mellow” topped the adult contemporary chart and peaked at No. 3 on the country chart. It also helped elevate the album to the top of the Billboard 200. This made Newton-John one of the few artists at the time to simultaneously lead both the singles and album charts.

Have You Never Been Mellow also yielded the top 5 single “Please Mr. Please.” The album beat out the Eagles and Elton John for Favorite Pop/Rock Album at the 1976 American Music Awards.

Remembering Olivia Newton-John

First diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, Olivia Newton-John announced in May 2017 that the disease had returned after 25 years in remission. This time, it had spread to her lower back.

Five years later, the longtime breast cancer advocate died on Aug. 8, 2022, at her home in the Santa Ynez Valley of California. She was 73 years old.

On that day, John Travolta shared an emotional social media tribute to his Grease co-star. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” wrote the Saturday Night Fever star. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

