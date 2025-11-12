On This Day in 1977, Controversy, Bans, and Legal Action Helped the Sex Pistols Debut at No. 1 With Their Only Studio Album

On this day (November 12) in 1977, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart. Before reaching this milestone, the album faced bans across England. The title alone was enough to prevent many record stores from stocking it. By the time the band released the album, they had already built a controversial reputation. However, the controversy surrounding the band and their music seemingly helped push the record’s sales.

The Sex Pistols formed in London in 1975 and quickly caught the attention of music fans across the city. Their loud, brash, and chaotic live sets were novel at the time. Before long, though, their lyrics and antics brought them controversy. For instance, after the release of their first single, “Anarchy in the UK,” the band and a few core followers appeared on Today, hosted by Bill Grundy. They used foul language during the interview, which earned them nationwide tabloid coverage.

Then, in May 1977, they released their second single, “God Save the Queen.” The release coincided with Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee. Due to its anti-monarchy lyrics, the BBC instituted a ban, refusing to play it on the radio. The Independent Broadcasting Authority followed suit. However, the song was a hit, reaching No. 1 on the NME chart and No. 2 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

So, when they released their debut album, the band was already controversial and popular with the youth.

The Sex Pistols Court Further Controversy with Their Debut Album

Never Mind the Bollocks followed the same pattern as previous Sex Pistols releases. The BBC and tabloid outlets decried the obscenity of the release, and those in the budding punk scene couldn’t get enough.

According to Leftlion, multiple chain stores refused to stock the album. However, Virgin Records stores across the country not only carried the album but also advertised it. Citing a law from 1889, police warned record stores to take down the advertisements or cover the word “bollocks.” Most complied. One branch manager, Chris Searle, refused and was arrested on November 8, less than two weeks after the album’s release.

Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Records, provided Searle’s legal team, and they took the case to trial. While the store manager was in court, much more was on the line.

Bollocks on Trial

The case centered on the word “bollocks.” At the time, it was a multi-purpose word. The authorities claimed that it was another word for testicles. However, expert witness and head of the English department at the University of Nottingham, James Kinsley, disagreed. He pointed out that the word meant “priest” in Old English. More importantly, he argued that the word meant “nonsense” in the album’s title.

Furthermore, the defense pointed out that multiple high-profile news outlets had printed the album’s title and were not cited for obscenity. In the end, the court “reluctantly” found the defendant not guilty on all charges.

At the end of the day, Chris Searle and Virgin Records weren’t the only winners that day. The Sex Pistols came out on top. Their first and only studio album has since sold more than 2 million copies and has gone on to inspire countless punk bands and musicians.

Featured Image by Ian Dickson/Redferns