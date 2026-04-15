‘American Idol’ Contestant Shares the Thoughtful Gift She Received From Carrie Underwood: “Just a Good, Kind Human”

Twenty-one years after kicking off her career on American Idol, Carrie Underwood is back for her second year behind the judges’ podium. As the show’s season 4 winner, she is uniquely positioned to offer insight and support to young artists vying for the title of the next American Idol. With the show recently announcing its top nine contestants, the “Before He Cheats” singer recently showed a little love to season 24 standout Hannah Harper.

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On Monday (April 13), Harper shared a photo of a special gift given to her by Underwood, along with a handwritten note—a gesture of kindness she extended to all of the season’s top 11 contestants.

“Didn’t think my first piece of Tiffany & Co. jewelry would come from Carrie Underwood…” the Missouri mom of three, 25, wrote in a Facebook post.

“But truly, the part that got me the most was the handwritten note,” Harper continued. “That meant more than anything. Just her taking the time to do that… it says everything about who she is.

“Y’all, she’s as down-to-earth and genuine as they come,” the American Idol finalist concluded. “Just a good, kind human. I love her dearly.”

If Underwood meant the gift as a good-luck charm, it worked. Viewers voted Harper into the Top 9 following a stunning performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

Along with the remaining eight contestants, Harper will take the stage for American Idol’s iconic Disney Night next week. Catch the episode Monday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC to see who makes it to the top 7.

Guest judge and mentor Jennifer Hudson will also make an appearance on Disney Night.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’s First Live Show of the Season Gets Huge Viewership Bump]

Carrie Underwood Has Praised Hannah Harper’s Performances on ‘Idol’

In the handwritten note accompanying her gift, Carrie Underwood congratulated Hannah Harper on making the Top 11, calling her an “inspiration” to women and moms everywhere.

“I cannot wait to see what God has in store for you [and] I am so blessed to have a front row seat,” wrote the 16-time ACM Award winner, 43.

Underwood experienced a touching moment of connection with Harper earlier this season when the stay-at-home mom performed an original song called “String Cheese” about postpartum depression.

“You’re, like, my favorite person,” Underwood said before Harper sang. “You’re wearing homemade clothes, you’re singing songs called ‘String Cheese.’”

Featured image by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images