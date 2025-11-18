Daughter of Late Country Legend Makes “Dream Come True” as She Sings the National Anthem at NFL Stadium 24 Years After Her Dad

When it came to Toby Keith, the country singer loved America, the military, music, family, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Always cheering for his favorite NFL team, the Steelers found themselves at the top of the AFC North with a record of 6-4. Right behind them are the Baltimore Ravens with a 5-5 season. Over the weekend, the Steelers competed against the Cincinnati Bengals. And once again, Pittsburgh walked away with a victory. But during the game, Keith’s daughter, Krystal, got a chance to honor the legacy of Big Dog Daddy.

Giving a quick history lesson, not long after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, America tried to move past that horrific event. But the memories and tragedy weighed heavily on people all over the country. Taking the field for the first time after the attacks, the Steelers stood opposite the Bengals. And when needing a person to perform the national anthem – the NFL called on Keith. If that wasn’t enough, the Steelers also won.

Krystal Remembers Growing Up A Steelers Fan With Toby Keith

With history repeating itself, Krystal traveled to the game to make sure Keith’s memory never missed a moment. And during the halftime show, Krystal entertained the thousands in attendance with a cover of “Don’t Let the Old Man In” and the national anthem. As Veterans Day was just a few days before her performance, she also performed “American Soldier.”

Sharing a special video of her time at the game, Krystal showed her family enjoying the atmosphere. She captioned the post, writing, “Yesterday was a dream come true. Every moment of sitting on my dad’s lap as a kid watching The Bus plow through defenders came rushing back when I stepped on Heinz field.” She added, “I have proudly worn @steelers colors my entire life and properly introducing my girls to my team in Steel city and honoring both my dad and servicemen and women by singing the anthem and doing the halftime show was such an honor.”

Continuing to hold the No. 1 spot in their division, Krystal considered it a sign from her father, adding, “The Keith/Steelers winning streak continues.”

