On This Day in 1980, Kenny Rogers Started a Three-Week Run at No. 1 With a Massive Hit That Caused Trouble for a Popular Country Trio

On this day (January 5) in 1980, Kenny Rogers topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Coward of the County.” It spent three weeks at the top of the country chart and became Rogers’ biggest crossover hit to date when it peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100. However, not everyone enjoyed the song. Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, a popular country trio, received horrific allegations because they shared a last name with the song’s antagonists.

Rogers released “Coward of the County” as the second and final single from his hit album Kenny in November 1979. It quickly climbed the country chart, giving Rogers his fifth consecutive No. 1. It was also his highest-charting single on the Hot 100 at the time. Later, though, he would top the pop chart with “Lady” in 1981 and “Islands in the Stream” in 1983.

Like Rogers’ other major hit, “The Gambler,” “Coward of the County” tells a great story. The narrative centers around Tommy, whose father dies in prison and, during their final conversation, urges his son to be a pacifist. He goes through life turning the other cheek until his girlfriend, Becky, is sexually assaulted by the Gatlin Boys. The lyrics point out that there were three of them. As a result, many people immediately made the connection between the criminals in the song and Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.

Kenny Rogers Accidentally Makes Trouble for the Gatlin Brothers

Kenny Rogers and Larry Gatlin were friends. They also toured together. So, Rogers had no ill will when he sang the lyrics penned by Roger Bowling and Billy Edd Wheeler.

“After it came out, we started getting accused of being rapists,” Gatlin recalled. “I think they could have showed a little good taste and used somebody else’s name.”

During an interview with Adam Corolla, Larry Gatlin recalled his mother calling him in tears because there was a massive hit song that insinuated that he and his brothers were rapists. “I found the song, and I played the song, and I heard it. And I called Kenny. I said, ‘Kenny, what’s up with this record?’ He said, ‘What are you talking about?’” Gatlin said. Rogers said he “didn’t think anything about” the brothers’ name in the song.

Later in the conversation, Gatlin revealed that he had a longstanding issue with Bowling. In 1977, Gatlin and Bowling both had a song in the running for Song of the Year at the ACM Awards. Bowling was there for Rogers’ “Lucille,” and Gatlin was there for “All the Gold in California.” Lucille won the award.

“We were in our tuxedos and our fancy alligator boots in the Grand Ole Opry House for the awards show. The biggest night in country music. I went over there and offered my hand and said, ‘Congratulations, man. It’s a great song.’ And he said, ‘blank you, Gatlin,’” he recalled. “If we weren’t in the Opry house, dressed up in tuxedos, I’d open a boot shop in your ass,” Gatlin informed Bowling. A few years later, Bowling co-wrote “Coward of the County.”

