On This Day in 1982, Clint Eastwood Released a Film Inspired by the Father of Country Music

Some of the best country music films are A Star Is Born, Walk the Line, Tender Mercies, and Honeysuckle Rose. Well, another fairly forgotten film to add to that list is Clint Eastwood’s Honkytonk Man. Released on this day, December 15, 1982, Eastwood’s film is, in fact, fiction, but it loosely follows the life of arguably the most important country musician of all time, Jimmie Rodgers.

Videos by American Songwriter

Set during the Great Depression, Clint Eastwood plays the main character, Red Stovall, a country musician heading to the Grand Ole Opry in his final search for fame while battling tuberculosis. If you are familiar with the life and career of Jimmie Rodgers, then you already see the connections. If not, the overt connections between Stovall and Rodgers reside in the era, the sickness, and the outcome.

Like the life of Jimmie Rodgers, Red Stovall leads a life full of poetic and romantic tragedy and trouble. Rodgers’ life was the foundation of the ramblin’ country music archetype we see and hear about so often, and Eastwood’s film is an utter, and incredibly well-done, perpetuation of that. While Eastwood seemingly didn’t create this film as a celebration and homage to the life of Jimmie Rodgers, one can certainly interpret it as such.

The Legacy of Eastwood’s Touching Country Music Film

Clint Eastwood is, without a doubt, one of the most popular movie stars of all time. Dirty Harry, Gran Torino, and Million Dollar Baby are just a few of the countless blockbuster hits featuring Eastwood. That being said, this film, loosely based on the life of Jimmie Rodgers, is simply not talked about enough.

Following its release, Honkytonk Man received no major award nominations and very little critical praise. To many fans and critics, it was incredibly overlooked, especially regarding Eastwood’s performance. However, arguably the most popular movie critic of all time, Roger Ebert, wrote, “This is a sweet, whimsical, low-key movie, a movie that makes you feel good without pressing you too hard.”

At the time, Eastwood’s role as Stovall was a departure from his typical hard-nosed, tough guy style; maybe that is why so many people overlooked the film. Regardless, on this day, December 15, 1982, Clint Eastwood released a film that further immortalized the “Father of Country Music.” To us, and likely many other fans, it is one of the most touching country music films of all time.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images