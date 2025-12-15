How To Cast Your Vote for ‘The Voice’ Finale and Crown the Season 28 Winner

It’s almost time to vote for the season 28 champion of The Voice. The show’s live, two-part season finale will kick off Monday, Dec. 15 on NBC.

As soon as the two-hour-long episode begins at 9 p.m. ET, viewers will be able to vote for which of the six remaining artists should be declared the winner.

As of yet, only four of the finalists are known to fans: Michael Bublé’s Jazz McKenzie, Reba McEntire’s Aubrey Nicole, Niall Horan’s Aiden Ross, and Snoop Dogg’s Ralph Edwards.

The last two contestants of the Top 6 were voted into the finale by America. The two artists out of that group with the most votes will be revealed on the Dec. 15 episode of the show.

Each member of the Top 6 will then perform two songs live for America. At the end of the episode, the choice will be put in the viewers’ hands.

Fans have two ways that they can vote for their favorite artist. They can do so on either The Voice‘s website or on its official app. Viewers can vote one time per email address, per voting method.

The voting window will run from 9 p.m. ET on Dec. 15 until 7 a.m. ET on Dec. 16.

What to Expect from Part 2 of The Voice‘s Season Finale

Then, on Dec. 16, the finale will come to an end. First, at 7 p.m. ET, a recap episode will air. After that, it will be time for the live, two-hour-long finale.

During that portion of the show, each finalist will take the stage to perform a duet with their coach. Additionally, fans can look forward to performances by Khalid and XG during the episode.

At the end of the night, the season 28 winner will be announced.

Both Bublé and Horan are looking for their third win on the series. The former artist is especially motivated, as a win would constitute a three-peat, i.e. three wins in a row. While Horan has won both seasons on which he’s coached, his three victories would not be back-to-back-to-back.

Meanwhile, McEntire is looking for her second win. As for Snoop, he’s on the hunt for his first-ever victory as a coach.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)