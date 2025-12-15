3 Rock Songs From 1982 That Proved MTV Wasn’t a Gimmick

MTV debuted on August 1, 1981. The Buggles helped lead the way for the first 24-hour music video channel with their prescient “Video Killed the Radio Star.” It was popular right off the bat, but viewers in 1981 had no idea how long the craze would last. It took several years for MTV to reach its peak, but by 1982, it became increasingly clear that the new network wasn’t going anywhere. The three rock music videos below, all released in 1982, helped to prove MTV’s staying power and influence in the visuals of many artists.

“Hungry Like the Wolf” (Duran Duran)

MTV didn’t technically create the idea of a music video, but it certainly popularized its use. The dedicated network encouraged artists to try their hand at visuals, broadening the concept from taped performances to mini-movies. This evolution is evident in Duran Duran’s 1982 rock hit, “Hungry Like the Wolf.”

The video sees the band trekking across Sri Lanka, living an Indiana Jones-esque life. Though the morals of this music video are a little touch-and-go by today’s standards, it was immensely popular upon its release, giving MTV the giant success it needed to continue wowing audiences.

“Rock the Casbah” (The Clash)

“Rock the Casbah” takes a couple of views to really understand. The band satirizes oppressive forces through this visual, blending absurdist ideas to take down the powers that be.

Mixed in with clips of the band performing the song is the story of a Muslim hitchhiker and a Hasidic Jewish driver, both making their way to a Clash concert. This imagery succinctly captures the band’s view of division and labels in society. It’s perfectly punk and gave the MTV craze the power to keep going.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” (A Flock of Seagulls)

Image was important before the music video era, but never so important as to usurp the need for talent. That’s not to say that talent went out the window amid the MTV craze, but importance was put on visuals as identity.

A Flock of Seagulls is a strong example of this phenomenon. The band became irreversibly associated with the look they put together for the “I Ran (So Far Away)” visual. This trend would continue to develop as MTV became increasingly popular in the ’80s.

(Photo by Keith Bernstein/Redferns)