On This Day in 1987, Def Leppard Went No. 1 With the First Album Recorded After Rick Allen Lost His Arm

On this day (August 29) in 1987, Def Leppard found their first No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart with Hysteria. The album became an international hit, topping charts in multiple countries around the world. Nearly four decades later, it remains the band’s best-selling album.

Videos by American Songwriter

The production of Hysteria is marked by hardships and changes for Def Leppard. Maybe the most well-known hurdle the band faced was drummer Rick Allen’s New Year’s Eve car wreck in 1984. The rollover accident resulted in Allen losing his left arm. Fortunately, he was able to retain his place as the band’s drummer after adding MIDI controller pedals and other electronics to his drum kit.

[RELATED: 5 Songs From Def Leppard’s Pop Metal Masterpiece ‘Hysteria’]

Later in the production, producer Mutt Lange sustained leg injuries during a car accident. While he recovered, his injuries slowed the album’s production. This came after earlier delays due to Lange’s desire to re-record much of the material on the album. Then, Joe Elliott caught mumps and had to take time off to recover, according to Riffology.

Hysteria was the final album on which Lange served as producer. Additionally, it was the final album guitarist Steve Clark recorded before he died in 1991. The band’s next album, Adrenalize, featured songs co-written by Clark, including “Heaven Is,” “Make Love Like a Man,” and “Tonight.”

Def Leppard Finds Major Success After Hardships

The patience and endurance it took the band to make Hysteria paid off in the end. The album produced seven hit singles in the United States and the United Kingdom. “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” the album’s lead single, remains one of Def Leppard’s best-known songs. Additionally, it went to No. 1 in the United Kingdom, the United States, Norway, New Zealand, Finland, and Australia.

It remains their best-selling album, with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide. It has been certified 12x Platinum in the United States and 2x Platinum in the United Kingdom. Hysteria also brought Def Leppard a Diamond certification in Canada for sales of 1 million copies.

Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images