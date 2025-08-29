Fans Rally Around Country Star After Heartbreaking Loss

From an early age, Gary Allan seemed destined to be a country singer. Besides playing in honky tonks alongside his father, Allan’s mother, Mary Herzberg, insisted that the family’s guitars always be displayed in the home. With music part of his everyday life, Allan eventually debuted in country music with his album Used Heart for Sale in the late 1990s. And for the next three decades, Allan would release several more albums. But recently, instead of promoting his music, Allan asked fans to rally around him after his mother sadly passed away.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a picture of his mother on Facebook, the caption read, “It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Gary’s mom, Mary Herzberg, who passed away yesterday. Mary was so much more than a supportive mother—she was Gary’s friend, confidant, biggest critic, biggest fan, his original fan club president, and most importantly, his mom. She championed him not just in his career but also in every part of his life.”

Known by more than just Allan, the message continued, sharing the legacy she left behind. “If you had the privilege of meeting Mary, whether in person or online, you know the depth of her pride and love for Gary and her entire family. Her warmth, encouragement, and unwavering spirit touched all who knew her.”

With Allan losing his father, Harley Herzberg, back in September 2008, the singer turned to his fans for comfort. “Please keep Gary, his siblings Tammy and Greg, and the entire Herzberg family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

[RELATED: 3 Country Music Songs of 1991 That Sound Even Better Today]

Fans Remind Gary Allan “You Will See Her Again”

Having supported Allan throughout the years, fans didn’t disappoint as they filled the comments with love and support. “It doesn’t matter how old you are… losing your mother is devastating. Moms are the anchors to our families and the angels that walk this earth. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.”

The comments continued to pile up with one reading, “Love you Gary Allan! It’s obvious where your big heart comes from. Thankful that you will always have her with you in that way. And grateful for the promise of heaven to know you will see her again.”

For one fan, they recalled the memories of getting to meet Mary. “I am very sorry to hear this. In the 28 years of being a fan of Gary’s, I had many opportunities to see and talk with Ms. Mary.. especially in the early days… a sweet lady and proud Mother. My prayers to Gary and his family.”

Through the grief, Allan’s fans continue to remind him that his mother’s love and legacy will live on in every song, every memory, and every step of the journey she helped him begin.



(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)