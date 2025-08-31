Police Forcibly Remove Country Singer From Stage Amid Erratic Performance: “Truth Is I’m Not Ok”

Bryan Martin’s recent set came to an unexpected end. The country singer was performing at New York’s Schaghticoke Fair on Aug. 29, when he was removed from the stage by police.

Cops escorted Martin off of the stage because he appeared intoxicated. Videos from the concert seemed to show Martin slurring his words and getting emotional.

At one point, a member of Martin’s team tried to get him off of the stage.

“Shut the f**k up and get out of my way,” Martin told the man trying to get him to leave.

Martin then went on a rant about the realness of his songs and performance.

“Everything that comes out of my song is real. This ain’t no f**king show,” he said. “This ain’t something nobody can f**king pull a puppet string… make me do anything that they want me to do. This is real… They’ll probably cut me off… But I love y’all.”

Another video showed Bryan Martin stumbling on stage and struggling to perform. He even admitted, “I’m a little drunk. I ain’t going to lie to you.”

“I ain’t perfect. I’ve had a couple of bad nights, but tonight I’m a little drunk,” he added. I might have had an argument or two with a woman that’s supposed to love me.”

Security and police soon arrived to get Martin off the stage. They were even forced to carry him away from the situation.

Sheriff’s Office Addresses Martin’s Forcible Removal from Stage

In a statement to the local CBS affiliate, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office addressed the incident involving Bryan Martin.

“During the performance, Mr. Martin displayed signs of intoxication and erratic behavior, which ultimately required him to be removed from the stage,” the statement read. “Deputies and event staff attempted to assist Mr. Martin offstage, but due to his impaired state, he became resistant and had to be forcibly escorted out.”

“At first, what appeared to be an act of aggression understandably caused concern among fans and event organizers. However, in the hours following the incident, Mr. Martin acknowledged that he is struggling with alcoholism,” the statement continued. “This admission shifts the perspective from one of conflict to one of compassion.”

The statement concluded, “The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring public safety at all community events while also recognizing the humanity behind the challenges individuals may face.”

In a statement of his own, Rensselaer County Sheriff Kyle Bourgault added, “As Sheriff, I want to be clear: our deputies handled the situation professionally and without injury to anyone involved.”

“But the larger issue is not the resistance we encountered—it is the battle Mr. Martin himself is facing. Addiction is a disease, and it requires both accountability and empathy,” he added. “My hope is that Mr. Martin receives the resources and support he needs to overcome this struggle and continue to share his gift of music with fans in a healthier way.”

Martin Speaks Out After Drunken Performance

Bryan Martin himself spoke out after the incident in a statement posted to Instagram.

“Sorry I let yall down tonight… truth is I’m not ok… been hitting it hard for a while and haven’t took time to be honest with myself about my mental health and it’s nothing new to struggle with my anxiety and depression,” he wrote. “But I’ve had a weight on my heart lately that’s been heavy and accumulating with time and I let myself and my fans down by not addressing them and getting help and pretending it was all gonna just go away.. feelings and this life ain’t ever gonna be something that gets easier.”

“I miss my babies and my family and the man I’m set on being I’ve never had the courage to be.. but lately I’ve learned I let my fragile mind override my heart at times and tonight it got the best of me,” Martin continued. “I apologize for the bad days… but I’m grateful for the countless good nights we’ve shared this year.. it’s been the most consistent streak I’ve seen in years.. day one of another one starts today.. Gods Got more in store and he’s restoring my strength as we speak.”

Martin concluded, “I’ll still be rocking but I think it’s times to slow down a lil and get back to writing songs and getting the help I need… I’m not ever proud when I reach for another drink… hope yall can find it in you to forgive me and hope I can be a better version of myself with some prayer and love.. and I appreciate yall believing in a broken old soul like me.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images