On This Day in 1987, Randy Travis Was in the Middle of a Monumental Run at No. 1 With the Biggest Album of His Career

On this day (September 10), Randy Travis was at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with Always & Forever. Between 1987 and 1988, the LP topped the chart seven times, spending a total of 43 weeks at the pole position. It was the No. 7 on the year-end chart in 1987 and No. 1 in 1988.

Travis found chart success with his debut album, Storms of Life, which spent eight weeks at the top of the chart and spawned two No. 1 singles. His baritone voice and traditional country style caught the ears of listeners and critics alike.

So, when he released “Forever and Ever, Amen” as the lead single from his sophomore album, the world was ready. The single topped the Hot Country Songs chart for three weeks and later received 2x Platinum certification from the RIAA. It was also the first of seven consecutive No. 1 singles for Travis.

Always & Forever was more than a chart success. It also brought Travis multiple awards. It took home Album of the Year at the 1987 CMA Awards and Best Male Country Vocal Performance at the 1988 Grammy Awards. “Forever and Ever, Amen” won Single and Song of the Year at the 1987 ACM Awards and Single of the Year at the CMA Awards the same year.

Randy Travis Rules Over the Country Albums Chart for Two Years

Randy Travis dominated the Top Country Albums chart throughout 1987 and 1988. Between Always & Forever and Old 8×10, he spent more than 50 weeks at No. 1.

Always & Forever debuted on the Top Country Albums chart dated May 30, 1987, and reached No. 1 for the first time on June 20. It spent 10 weeks at the summit before Hank Williams Jr.’s Born to Boogie dethroned it on August 29 for one week. Travis was back at the top of the chart dated September 5, beginning a nine-week run at the top.

George Strait’s Greatest Hits Volume Two took the top spot for a week before Travis returned to the top for one week. Alabama’s Just Us interrupted Travis’ third run at No. 1, occupying the top spot for one week. Always & Forever was at No. 1 for the final five weeks of 1987 and the first eight weeks of 1988. The album would go on to have two more five-week runs at the top. The chart dated June 4 marked its last week at the summit.

Randy Travis’ third album, Old 8×10, topped the chart dated August 27, occupying the No. 1 slot for eight consecutive weeks. It would finish the rest of its 16 non-consecutive weeks at the top in 1989.

