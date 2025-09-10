Trisha Yearwood Puts Her Spin on Elvis Classic for Upcoming Christmas Album

While people already put up Halloween decorations as fall quickly approached, Trisha Yearwood looked past the holiday to Christmas. With only three months separating people from a visit from Santa Claus, the country singer decided to promote her upcoming album, Christmastime. Getting into the Christmas spirit a little early, Yearwood not only celebrated the joyous season with a new album but also wanted to showcase her love for Elvis Presley with a cover of “Blue Christmas.”

Set to release on November 7th, Yearwood appeared to make the most out of 2025. Back in July, she released her first album in six years with The Mirror. Now, with another album already on the way, the singer offered fans a Christmas gift early. Looking at the tracklist for the upcoming album, it includes several classics like “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “My Favorite Things”, and “Christmastime Is Here” from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

With Christmas a time of love, joy, and family, no Christmas album would be complete without a little Elvis. First recorded by Doye O’Dell in the late 1940s, Elvis eventually put his own spin on the song, recording it in 1957 for his Elvis’ Christmas Album. At the time, the record landed No. 2 on the US Top Country Albums charts, with “Blue Christmas” taking the top spot on the US Christmas Singles.

Trisha Yearwood Teams Up With Garth Brooks On “Merry Christmas, Valentine”

As for Yearwood’s entire album, the tracklist embraced the Christmas spirit with:

1. Christmastime is Here 2. Blue Christmas 3. Cool Yule 4. My Favorite Things 5. You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch 6. Years 7. Santa Claus is Coming to Town 8. Merry Christmas, Valentine 9. Candy Cane Lane 10. Pure Imagination 11. It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve 12. Simple Gifts

Although many of the songs were covers, Yearwood decided to team up with her husband, Garth Brooks, for “Merry Christmas, Valentine”, which he helped write. But besides a new album, Yearwood also prepared to hit the road with the 12 Days of Christmas Tour to support Christmastime. The tour will start on December 2nd and run until December 20th. Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, September 12th.

Discussing the new album and tour, Yearwood said, “Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year, and these songs mean so much to me. To be able to perform them with a full symphony brings the magic to another level. I can’t wait to share this music and celebrate the season with fans on tour.”

For those ready to get into the holiday spirit, Yearwood’s Christmastime promises to be the soundtrack of the season with a dash of Elvis.

(Martin DeBoer/ABC via Getty Images)