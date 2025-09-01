On This Day in 1992, Alabama Released the Hurried Single That Became Their 31st No. 1

On this day (September 31) in 1992, Alabama released “I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” as the second single from American Pride. It went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and stayed there for two weeks.

Alabama is one of the most successful bands in music history. They also helped influence many of the country bands that rose to fame throughout the 1990s. However, by the time the acts following in their footsteps were finding success, their popularity was beginning to dwindle. Starting with their 1980 single, “Tennessee River,” the band earned 27 No. 1s in the ’80s. They only released three singles in the 1980s that didn’t top the country chart. “My Home’s in Alabama” (1980) peaked at No. 17, “Christmas in Dixie” (1982) peaked at No. 35, and “Tar Top” (1987) peaked at No. 7.

While the band saw continued chart success, the 1990s saw their sales slowing. “I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” was their fourth of five No. 1 singles from the decade. “Reckless,” released in 1993, would be their last single to top the country chart.

Alabama Picked an Evergreen Hit

Written by Roger Murrah and Randy VanWarmer, Alabama struck gold with “I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why).”

The song pointed out the difficulty of keeping up with the fast-paced world of the early 1990s. While the song’s narrator is fully invested in scoring first place in the rat race of life, they realize that they’re missing out on all of the things that make life worth living.

The pace of life has only increased since the early 1990s. The internet has made the world a smaller place and has given nearly everyone access to news and information from around the world. At the same time, “I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” has only gotten more relevant over time.

