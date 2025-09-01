3 Forgotten Songs From the 1960s That Still Rock Our World Today

If you’re a big fan of music from the 1960s, you know all too well that there was simply too much good music from that decade to sift through in one lifetime. We all know of the greats, from The Beatles to Jimi Hendrix, but there are also so many amazing and (unfortunately) forgotten musicians and songs from the 1960s that many listeners may not remember. Let’s refresh your memory with three world-rocking classics, shall we? A couple of these songs are quite niche.

“Strychnine” by The Sonics (1965)

The Sonics dished out this garage rock classic way back in 1965, and it’s still an amazing song today. A standout release from the American band’s debut album, Here Are The Sonics, “Strychnine” is one of just a few original songs on the record in a sea of covers. Though, those covers are nothing to sneeze at. I’d recommend giving this entire proto-punk record a spin. But if I had to pick a favorite song that I still enjoy today, it would be “Strychnine”. Even though the tune is basically about getting high off a 19th-century poison.

“Sunny Afternoon” by The Kinks (1966)

Nothing sounds quite like the 1960s like a good Kinks song. I went with the 1966 rock-meets-music-hall tune, “Sunday Afternoon”. This track was quite a successful single for the English rock band. Many have compared it to “Taxman” by The Beatles, as the song touches on progressive tax controversy going on in the country at the time.

The overall style of “Sunny Afternoon” was a bit of a stylistic departure for The Kinks, but that only makes it more interesting. “Sunny Afternoon” topped the UK charts upon its release, and also made it to No. 14 in the US.

“Oscillations” by Silver Apples (1968)

Silver Apples is my favorite 1960s band, so obviously, I had to include this classic on our list of forgotten songs from the era.

“Oscillations” comes from the electro-rock pioneers’ eponymous debut album, and it opens up the record in an incredibly cool way. This American band is considered one of the very first rock bands to incorporate synthesizers into their music, and the whole of their debut album is essential listening for fans of both rock music and electronic music. “Lovefingers” and “Dancing Gods” could have made it to this list as well.

