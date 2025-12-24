On This Day in 1993, Doug Supernaw Was at No. 1 With a Song Originally Recorded by Kenny Rogers—From the Point of View of a Divorced Father

On this day (December 24) in 1993, Doug Supernaw was at the top of the country chart with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy.” It retained the top spot for two weeks, allowing Supernaw to finish the year at No. 1. While Supernaw would find a few more hits, this would be his only chart-topping single.

Videos by American Songwriter

Supernaw released “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” at the perfect time. In the early 1990s, divorce rates were on the rise. As a result, the sentimental song, expertly penned to strike a nerve with divorced fathers, was a big hit.

The song is from the perspective of a divorced dad who shares custody with his ex, who currently has a “live-in friend.” During a phone call, his son tells him that his mother’s new beau treats him well and takes care of things around the house, but assures him that he won’t call the new man “daddy.”

While divorce, infidelity, and other relationship woes are common topics in country music, few songs focus on the kids of divorced parents. This track touches on the complicated relationship between the son and his mom’s new boyfriend. It also looks at how kids have to mature much faster to understand their new post-divorce normal.

Doug Supernaw Wasn’t the First to Record “I Don’t Call Him Daddy”

Doug Supernaw was the first to land a major hit with the song. However, he wasn’t the first to cut it. Kenny Rogers included “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” on his 1987 album I Prefer the Moonlight. A year later, he released it as a single from Greatest Hits. His version peaked at No. 86 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Supernaw would only have one more top 10 hit on the country chart. “Not Enough Hours in the Night” peaked at No. 3 on the chart in 1995.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images