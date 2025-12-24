Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” Gets a Stunning Video—Five Decades After Song’s Release

Although Pink Floyd released over a dozen albums throughout the years, in 1975, they recorded the hit album Wish You Were Here. Not only did the album sell over 13 million copies, but it also topped the charts in seven countries. If that wasn’t enough, Rolling Stone even placed it on their list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Again, just a single moment in the history of Pink Floyd, the band decided to celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary with a special box set and music video for “Wish You Were Here.”

Just in time for the holidays, Pink Floyd honored the history of their ninth studio album with a massive box set that is a must for any fan of the rock band. But wanting to make sure every fan received a Christmas present, the group released a music video for “Wish You Were Here.” And what made the release even better was the fact that the song first hit the airwaves 50 years ago.

Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ Box Sets Come With Hefty Price

Sharing it on YouTube, the music video quickly climbed to over 753,000 views. Featuring stunning imagery mixed with the classic sound of Pink Floyd, fans filled the comments with praise. Just looking at a few, they read:

“Proof it’s NEVER too late to make a music video for a classic song.” “This is one of those songs that you never skip, if you hear it come on, you have to listen to it in its entirety.” “Some songs don’t age. They wait for us to grow old enough to understand them.” “Pink Floyd was the first band that taught me rock was more than high-energy anti-institutional eccentricity. Nestled within all that, is a soulful yearning, a search for meaning. I will be grateful for their music till the day I die.”

With fans expressing how much of an impact Pink Floyd had on their lives, the band offered them a unique piece of the band’s history.

But what does Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set come with – “The 2CDs and 4LPs (on crystal-clear vinyl) include the original album plus nine studio bonus tracks. Exclusive to this set is a fourth vinyl LP, Live At Wembley 1974, plus a replica Japanese 7” Single of ‘Have A Cigar’ b/w ‘Welcome To The Machine’, a hardcover book including unseen photographs, a comic book tour programme and Knebworth poster.”

Mixing music, art, and history into one package, the deluxe box set will cost fans $249.98. But again, with Pink Floyd’s legacy spanning generations, the box set serves as both a tribute to the past and a reminder of why their music continues to resonate decades later.

