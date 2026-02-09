On This Day in 1993, One of the Most Famous Non-Musicians Who Boosted the Careers of The Beatles and Sex Pistols Died at 69

Fans of punk rock know the influence of journalist and broadcaster Bill Grundy. And even if you aren’t a fan of punk rock, you likely have seen the famous Sex Pistols interview on Thames Television that would eventually tank Grundy’s career. It’s a somewhat sad story, but Grundy’s place in rock music history should still be remembered, considering the debacle in question signaled the mainstream birth of punk rock as we know it.

Sadly, Grundy passed away on this day, February 9, 1993, at the age of 69. Let’s take a look back at the complicated career and life of Bill Grundy, shall we? Consider this a punk rock history lesson!

William “Bill” Grundy was born on May 18, 1923, in Manchester, England. He began his career as a part-time journalist while working as a geologist. However, when Granada Television began broadcasting in 1956, Grundy jumped at the chance to audition as a newsreader.

From there, he made a name for himself as a reporter and television presenter on shows like People And Places. Before the Sex Pistols incident, Grundy was best known for anchoring a late-night special following the assassination of John F. Kennedy. He also produced the history series All Our Yesterdays on Granada Television. He is also well-known for being the first TV presenter to present The Beatles on Granada Television, which took place in October 1962.

Remembering the Complicated Career of Bill Grundy

Then, there was the Sex Pistols incident. According to lore, in 1976, Queen was supposed to sit in for an interview but had to cancel. Sex Pistols were available and showed up to the television studio with their posse of punks in tow. The interview was broadcast live and uncensored, on a weekday, during the early evening, when swearing was strictly forbidden.

Grundy didn’t seem to care at all and openly encouraged the band to use obscenities. And even though he is closely associated with the “birth” of mainstream punk today, he was notably dismissive toward Sex Pistols in the interview, seeming to find their ethos hypocritical. The interview was pretty wild for 1976 television and even featured an appearance from Siouxsie Sioux.

The aftermath was both rough and iconic. It was the moment the whole of England really saw punk rock, up close and personal, on live television. For Grundy, though, the incident tanked his career and he was suspended. Today would be cancelled two months later.

Bill Grundy passed away on February 9, 1993, at the age of 69. He died from a heart attack while living in a nursing home. According to his colleagues, Grundy suffered from a drinking problem that “overwhelm[ed] his personality” later in his life. I think he should be remembered for his role in punk rock history more than anything else.

Photo by David Ashdown/Keystone/Getty Images